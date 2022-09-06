Florida men sentenced in child porn case involving 5-year-old

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Florida men were sentenced for their roles in a child pornography production and distribution operation involving a 5-year-old child.

Christian Rice, of Melbourne, Florida, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on charges of production, distribution and possession of child pornography. After Rice’s prison time, he will be on the sex offender probation list for 20 years. Robert Ripley of Jacksonville, Florida, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison followed by 10 years of sex offender probation for distribution of child pornography.

“There is only one place criminals like this should be allowed to breathe air … behind bars in a small cell where they can never harm a child again!” the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. “Thankfully the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, Immigration Customs Enforcement/Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Attorney’s Office recently partnered together to take two despicable subjects off our streets.”

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation in July 2021 after the Special Operations Response Team Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible child pornography being distributed online.



Deputies say Rice was actively abusing a 5-year-old child, videotaping the abuse and providing the content to Ripley. Ripley would then share the images through an online chat.

According to the sheriff’s office, agents working the case were also identified and rescued the child from the abuse.

“Please join me in commending the incredible efforts of everyone involved in this investigation and rescue of this child!!” the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. “These Agents work around the clock to ensure that those who would victimize our most precious and innocent of citizens are put in the only place they should be allowed to breathe air, behind bars in a cell where they can never harm a child again!!”