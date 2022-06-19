Florida men charged with federal hate crimes in violent attack of Black man

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Florida men were charged Friday with federal hate crimes in the violent attack and hurling of racial slurs at a Black man last November.

Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, were indicted by a grand jury, the U.S. Justice Department said in a Friday press release.

The pair had already been charged with assault and battery under state law for the November 17 attack of the Black man in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store in Citrus County.

The victim — identified only by the initials D.B. — said he was walking away from the Family Dollar store when someone began yelling racial slurs, according to arrest records. Investigators said Robert Lashley ran toward D.B. and began hitting him in the face.

Roy Lashley then allegedly struck D.B. several times with an ax handle as he lay on the ground. Roy Lashley also got into a confrontation with arresting deputies, which led to charges of resisting law enforcement, the arrest records say.

Federal court records did not list an attorney for either man. It was not clear how or if they are related.

If convicted, both Lashley’s each face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

