A Florida man was arrested after running away from a protest in support of a Jan. 6 rioter, and was found with a pipe explosive device in his backpack, police said.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in a Friday press conference that Garrett Smith, 22, was seen running away from a crowd of 85 protesters who were gathering in support of Jeremy Brown on Thursday, claiming that he is a “political prisoner.”

Smith was arrested by police shortly after 7:30 p.m., and police searched his backpack and found a pipe explosive device, along with a “Direct Action Checklist,” which lists what clothing he wore, along with “gear,” including a “gas mask and filters, pepper spray, smoke rockets and flammable rags,” according to Gualtieri.

The helmet that Smith was allegedly wearing contains the “iron front” logo, which has been used by Antifa groups.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad determined that the explosive device was active, and cleared the area of the protest.

After obtaining a search warrant for Smith’s residence, law enforcement officers found another pipe-type explosive device and “hand grenade type explosives.”