Florida man wanted for murder nabbed at church where sheriff was guest speaker: ‘The devil is in the details’

A churchgoer was hauled out of a sanctuary hall by deputies and arrested for murder on Sunday morning in Polk County, Florida, – all while Sheriff Grady Judd spoke at the service.

The sheriff’s office announced the unusual arrest of 56-year-old John Skeen, who was wanted out of Hillsborough County for allegedly shooting and killing his friend during a fishing trip on Friday.

Deputies in Polk County located Skeen at the church after learning that he was in attendance and were able to get him outside without disrupting the service.

Skeen allegedly asked deputies if he could go back inside to “dedicate his life to the Lord before going to jail.” Deputies compromised by taking a moment to pray together before transporting Skeen to jail.

“You could say that the devil is in the details,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said, noting that Sheriff Judd was a guest speaker at the service.

Skeen was staying at a home over the weekend in Ruskin, Florida, for a fishing trip with two friends. A verbal altercation broke out after the men returned home from a bar and Skeen allegedly opened fire on his friend, leaving him dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

“What should have been a fun fishing trip filled with great memories, turned into a tragic weekend,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

Skeen was charged with second degree murder with a firearm. An attorney listed in court records did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday evening.