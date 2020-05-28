Florida man wanted for murder in 2003 cold case turns self in, sheriff says

A Florida man was arrested for murder after turning himself over to authorities in a case that had been cold for 17 years, investigators said Wednesday.

David Lasha Dale, 39, was wanted for the 2003 murder of 24-year-old Marcus Virgin, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said. Virgin had gone out with friends on May 8 of that year and was never seen again. His body has never been found.

It wasn’t until years later that investigators received information that indicated Virgin had been murdered. DNA evidence was discovered in 2007, but it was not enough for an arrest at that time.

The case remained cold for 17 years until advances in scientific technology allowed for the DNA to be reanalyzed and recognize Dale as their suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

“These cases, as with all cases, are a combination of advances in science and technology, but it also always comes back to having someone in law enforcement who doesn’t give up,” said Sheriff David Morgan told the Pensacola News-Journal. “It always comes back to old-fashion police work and being willing to go out there and pound the stone and continue to shake the tree.”

The newspaper reported a local judge signed an arrest warrant earlier this month.

Dale was charged with first-degree premeditated homicide and being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The sheriff was unable to comment on other potential suspects in the case since it is now classified as an active investigation.

“We pray this brings a small amount of closer to the family of Marcus Virgin,” Morgan said. “And to those that bring death to our community, let this be a warning – we never give up, we will eventually bring you to face the bar of justice.”