Florida man walks more than a mile for help with a bullet hole in his head: police

A Florida man is in critical condition after walking nearly a mile to his friend’s home with a bullet hole in his head after a fight escalated, during which he was shot, according to the Holly Hill Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Christopher Hastings, 33, and a 44-year-old man started arguing at a mutual friend’s house in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 17, the Holly Hill Police Department said in a news release.

According to police, the two men were fighting over a woman when the fight escalated as Hastings pulled out a gun.

Police stated the fight moved outside where Hastings shot the man in the head.

According to a press release, the victim had a friend who lived nearby, about a mile and a half from the scene of the crime, so he walked to his friend’s home after being shot in the head, and called the police.

Officers were able to positively identify Hastings and apprehended him within eight minutes of the initial call, as well as the firearm believed to have been used in the incident.

The victim is currently being treated at a local hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Hastings was arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated battery, and tampering with evidence and was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.