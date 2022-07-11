Florida man tries to outrun deputies on riding lawnmower, authorities say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man who evaded deputies earlier this year by escaping into a swamp was caught on Saturday after he tried to outrun law enforcement on a riding lawnmower, authorities said.

Dusty Mobley, 40, was located around 9:30 a.m. at a home on Pasco Broxson Circle in Holt, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said. He was wanted on warrants related to the theft of a $40,000 boat in January.

When Mobley spotted the deputies, the sheriff’s office said he switched a John Deere riding lawnmower “into high gear” and tried to flee the scene. Mobley was quickly apprehended after pursuing deputies tased him.

Mobley was taken into custody and found in possession of a revolver, a handcuff key and a pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue, deputies said.

Days after the January theft, deputies said they found Mobley aboard the stolen boat. But when they tried to speak with him, he jumped overboard into the swamp and disappeared.



Investigators believe Mobley had used heavy machinery to cut a hole in the side of a business’ metal building off Highway 4 in Baker to steal the vessel.

Mobley faces a slew of charges including grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear, among others.

Mobley is being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail.