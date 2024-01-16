Florida man throws beer can, shoots AR-15 because of speeding driver in his neighborhood: sheriff

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Florida man was arrested after throwing a beer at a vehicle he believed was going too fast in his neighborhood, subsequently leading him to shoot his AR-15 rifle, according to officials.

Eric Proctor told investigators that he threw a beer can at a vehicle because the driver was speeding in the neighborhood and that he then confronted the driver about speeding, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a video posted to social media.

Proctor said he was going to grab his AR-15 and returned to fire his gun, Judd said.

“He went to his house, and he comes out with his rifle, and the dude shoots three times,” Judd said. “Once in the air and twice on the ground.”

Deputies said Proctor denied the allegations against him, but Judd revealed neighborhood video footage showing a man believed to be Proctor in the act.

Proctor is facing felony charges of aggravated assault and is being held in the county jail.

“If you’re that stirred up, just call us,” Judd said. “We’ll deal with it, and you won’t end up in jail charged with a felony.”