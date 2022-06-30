Florida man stole R2-D2 worth $10K, posed as Disney cast member to show weaknesses in security, deputies say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man with an application pending to Walt Disney World Security, stole an R2-D2 droid worth up to $10,000 and posed as a staff member because he wanted to show weaknesses in the security of the resorts so he could get a better paying job, sheriff’s deputies say.

David Proudfoot, 44, of Kissimmee, remains in custody on a charge of grand theft and obstruction of information, according to an arrest affidavit.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from Disney security at the Swan Reserve Hotel on May 31. Upon arriving, deputies made contact with Proudfoot, who was wearing a gray t-shirt, beige work pants, and an orange vest.

Deputies said Proudfoot identified himself as David E. Rodgers, provided an address, and said he was employed by the Walt Disney Company in the receiving Division at the Yacht club resort.

Disney security had stopped Proudfoot because he was seen pushing a car and looked suspicious, according to the affidavit. When an officer offered to help Proudfoot, he was said to have looked confused as to the location of the loading docks or proper procedures of the hotel, the affidavit said.

Proudfoot told deputies that part of his duties was to move items from one location to another and that his supervisor’s name was James McDaniels. Disney staff said they had no record of a “David E. Rodgers” and said James McDaniels worked for the company, but in Burbank, California, not at the Orlando resort.

When a deputy escorted Proudfoot to retrieve his belongings from the employee lockers, Proudfoot appeared to be lost and confused and could not open his purported locker, the affidavit said. The deputy asked Proudfoot if he could see his wallet and ID. Proudfoot produced his driver’s license, showing his real name and address, the affidavit said.

Proudfoot later admitted to moving an R2-D2 droid from the third floor of the Swan Hotel and a game machine because he had an application for Walt Disney World Security pending and was moving the items to “show weaknesses in the security of the resorts” in the hopes of getting a better paying job at the resorts.

In a Thursday court filing, Proudfoot’s lawyer said his client has remained in custody since his arrest. He has filed a motion for Proudfoot to be released on his own recognizance.

Fox News has reached out to Walt Disney World for comment but did not hear back before publication.