Florida man stabbed off-duty police officer who tried to stop robbery, stole patrol car: court docs

An off-duty Florida police officer who was picking up his laundry walked in on an attempted robbery at a dry cleaning business and was stabbed twice, authorities said.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, 73-year-old Glenn Gotell was in the process of robbing a clerk at Cost Less Dry Cleaners in Greenacres, Florida, around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when an off-duty deputy entered to pick up his clothes.

Authorities said that Gotell had entered the local business and approached the clerk at the cash register and demanded them to “open the box.” According to court documents, an unidentified off-duty Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene and entered the business and quickly became aware of the active crime situation.

When the deputy intervened, the suspect stabbed him twice, once in the torso and also in his hand. The officer was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

COLORADO DENTIST FLEW TO FLORIDA TO ARRANGE SEX WITH A MOTHER AND DAUGHTER, 8: PROSECUTORS

Authorities said that following the attack, Gotell allegedly stole the deputy’s patrol car, ditching it at a nearby intersection before hiding in a local library.

“The recovery of the stolen patrol vehicle was within minutes of the attempted robbery and less than a half-mile away,” court documents said.

During the search of the area, court documents said that local police spoke with witnesses, who said that Gotell was homeless.

One witness allegedly pointed to two shopping carts, which were located near the entrance of the public library, saying that one of them belonged to Gotell.

FLORIDA MOM CHARGED WITH 4-YEAR-OLD SON’S MURDER OVER DECADE AFTER HIS DEATH DURING UNSUPERVISED VISIT

Authorities also found a pair of blue jeans, a belt and a pair of Nike shoes that Gotell was observed wearing during the attempted robbery and later discarded during his escape.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities went inside the library and located and arrested Gotell.

Gotell faces multiple charges including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, armed robbery, armed burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Police said the stabbing investigation is still active.