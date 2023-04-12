Florida man shot into crowded restaurant after being asked to leave: affidavit

A Florida man is accused of shooting a firearm into a crowded restaurant after being asked to leave.

Christopher Nordick, 28, was asked to leave The Back Porch restaurant in Longwood, Florida, late Sunday night because he began to bother customers, witnesses who were at the restaurant told deputies, according to FOX 35.

Nordick left the establishment only to return shortly after and fired several rounds with his firearm into the restaurant’s front door, according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies say the suspect fired the weapon in the direction of multiple customers who were forced to take cover.

Deputies responded to The Back Porch around 11:12 p.m.

After the alleged shooting incident, Nordick fled the area and was later found walking on an intersection nearly a mile northwest of the restaurant.

The suspect was wearing the same clothes that he was seen wearing on the restaurant’s surveillance video. Deputies also allegedly found him in possession a handgun.

While Nordick admitted to deputies that he had a few drinks at the restaurant and got upset after he was asked to leave, he claimed to have not shot his weapon into the business, according to the affidavit.

He’s being held without bond at the Seminole County Jail.