Florida man grabs wife’s car to chase carjackers: ‘I don’t want to lose them’

A Florida man grabbed his wife’s car and chased after three armed suspects accused of stealing his vehicle, according to a report.

Driving a Dodge Caravan, Edgar Diaz arrived in a parking lot off Commander Drive in Orlando when he was approached by three armed suspects, police told FOX 35.

Police said the suspects were ages 14, 16, and 18, the latter identified as David Gardharrold. Diaz told a dispatcher the suspects “aimed at me with a pistol.”

Police said the suspects took Diaz’s phone, wallet, and keys, then took off with his vehicle, FOX 35 reported.

But rather than stay put and wait for authorities, Diaz hopped in his wife’s car and chased after the carjackers.

“I’m running behind them,” Diaz reportedly said while on the phone with a dispatcher. “I am driving too fast. I am doing that because I don’t want to lose them.”

Diaz’s wife, on the phone with police back at their home, said she was “scared because my husband went after them in my vehicle.”

Police managed to catch up with the three suspects and arrest them. Gardharrold is charged with carjacking with a firearm, robbery, and grand theft. No details were provided about the other two suspects.