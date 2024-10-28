Florida man convicted of murdering teen over Yeezy shoes lunges at victim’s father in courtroom

A Florida man convicted of murdering a teenage girl over Yeezy sneakers more than four years ago lunged at the family member of the victim in a courtroom ahead of his sentencing.

Adrian Cosby, 23, murdered 18-year-old high school senior Andrea Camps-Lacayo in April 2020. During Cosby’s sentencing on Friday, Camps-Lacayo’s father read a statement that set the murderer off.

“You are the epitome of evil and darkness that this world represents,” Camps-Lacayo’s father, identified as Alexander Camps in an online obituary,said, according to NBC Miami. “There’s only one place animals like you belong, and that’s in prison for the rest of your life.”

“What the f— you talking about b—-,” Cosby said, according to the Miami-Herald. The newspaper added that Cosby leaped from his chair, and that it took about six officers to restrain him.

The incident took place when Camps-Lacayo and her boyfriend were looking to sell three pairs of Adidas Yeezy shoes worth $935, NBC Miami reported, citing police. Camps-Lacayo and her boyfriend, Sergio Berben, met with 19-year-old George Walton outside an abandoned house in Homestead, when Walton asked to try on one of the pairs of shoes designed and launched by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Berben asked to see the payment first, at which point Cosby approached Berben’s driver’s side door, where he began shooting, striking both Camps-Lacayo and Berben, according to NBC Miami. Camps-Lacayo then died at a nearby hospital.

A jury convicted Cosby of felony murder, attempted murder and attempted robbery. He received two life sentences and a concurrent 25-year sentence, the Post reported. A Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge sentenced him to two life sentences and a concurrent 25-year sentence, the Miami Herald reported.

Walton was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year after being convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and attempted robbery with a firearm.

Camps-Lacayo is survived by her father, mother, brother and sister, according to the online obituary. She was the captain of her high school dance team.