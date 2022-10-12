Florida man charged with kidnapping after allegedly stealing truck with kids inside: ‘That’s not my dad’

A Florida man is charged with kidnapping after he stole a truck with two young children inside, authorities said Monday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down in Tampa Monday evening by a man who said his truck had just been stolen with his two children – ages 4 and 8 – inside.

Deputy Alvarez pursued the allegedly stolen 2011 white Chevrolet Silverado and conducted a traffic stop “within just a few minutes,” the sheriff’s deputy said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 37-year-old Kevin Smith. A video of his arrest shows Smith appearing hesitant to get out of the truck, fearing that the arresting deputy would supposedly punch him. The children can be heard telling the deputy that Smith is not their father.

The two children were returned safely to their father. Smith is charged with one count of grand theft motor vehicle and two counts of felony kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office said Smith has a criminal history dating back to 2003 in Hillsborough County. He’s currently in custody at the Falkenburg Road jail without bond.