A man in Florida is being charged with attempted felony murder after allegedly strangling a female at a bus stop.

Aaron Quinones, 27, is being charged with attempted felony murder after allegedly strangling a 27-year-old female at a bus stop in Miami-Dade County on Sunday morning at 11:02 a.m.

A news release by the Miami-Dade County Police Department alleges that the female was waiting for a bus when Quinones began to strangle her from behind with a shoelace.

According to police, Quinones beat the female repeatedly as she tried to defend herself from the attack. A video provided to Fox News Digital shows that an individual stepped in to stop the attacker from beating the female.

After the good samaritan intervened in the attack, police say that Quinones fled from the area. The good samaritan was not at the scene when law enforcement officials arrived.

The female victim was treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on the scene of the incident, and police officers in the area were able to arrest Quinones.

Quinones is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond.