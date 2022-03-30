Florida man caught on video pummeling 73-year-old man in Publix parking lot turns himself in, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man caught on video brutally beating a 73-year-old man during a verbal dispute in a Publix parking lot over the weekend has been taken into custody, authorities said Tuesday.

Donald Ray Walker, 43, turned himself over to authorities at the Polk County Jail early Tuesday, the Winter Haven Police Department said.

“We are thankful to all of the citizens who called in tips that led us to identify Walker,” Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan said in a written statement.

Walker, of Indian Lake Estates, was identified as a suspect from surveillance images taken nearby the Publix grocery store in Winter Haven. Police said Walker and his family had been eating at the nearby China Buffet before the incident unfolded.

The assault happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday as the victim was leaving the grocery store and entered a cross-walk, police said.

A pewter-colored Ford F-250 sped by and came close to hitting the 73-year-old man, who yelled at the male driver, according to authorities. The vehicle slowed and the two men had a verbal exchange.

As the pickup truck started to drive away, police said the older man started to walk toward the exit where the vehicle was heading. The driver allegedly stopped, got out of the car and punched the victim.

When the 73-year-old man said he was going to call police, the suspect returned and “pummeled” the older man, authorities said. Surveillance video shows the victim fall the ground while the suspect repeatedly punches him.

Police said the suspect grabbed the victim’s cell phone and smashed it on the ground to stop him from calling for help before leaving the scene.

Police didn’t immediately provide an update on the victim’s condition.

No details on what charges Walker would face were immediately given.