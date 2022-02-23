NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man, described by authorities as “one of the world’s dumbest criminals,” is accused of stealing a crossbow at a hardware store in Florida after he was allegedly recorded on video stuffing it down his pants, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Feb. 6, at a True Value home improvement store in Mims, where the suspect, Darren Durrant, was allegedly recorded on surveillance footage grabbing a crossbow off a shelf before pulling open his pants to hide the weapon, video posted by the sheriff’s office shows.

“Just when you think you have seen it all,” stated Sheriff Wayne Ivey on Facebook Tuesday. “This guy takes carrying a concealed weapon to a whole new level, as he proves to all of us that you can actually stuff a Crossbow down the front of your pants!!”

CHICAGO SECURITY GUARD THWARTS BROAD DAYLIGHT SMASH-AND-GRAB AT HIGH-END JEWELRY STORE: POLICE

Durrant managed to leave the store undetected, according to authorities.

Employees at the store later discovered on Feb. 6 that two crossbows were missing. Upon reviewing video surveillance footage, the sheriff’s office said a man, later identified as Durrant, was seen walking into the store, stealing a pair of cutting tools off the shelf, and cutting the zip ties off of a Ravin R10 Crossbow.

According to Ravin’s website, the crossbows are 33 inches long and weigh nearly seven pounds.

A couple of days later, a deputy located Durrant at a nearby Walgreens parking lot. Durrant fled on foot but was captured following a brief chase, the sheriff’s office said.

SAN DIEGO PARTY BUS THEFT LEADS POLICE ON CHASE INTO LOS ANGELES AREA: SUSPECT ARRESTED

Durrant – who authorities said has two prior felony theft convictions – was arrested for felony petit theft.

He is currently in Seminole County Jail on an unrelated burglary charge and will face charges in Brevard County for felony petit theft of the crossbow, the sheriff’s office said.

“You just can’t make this stuff up!!” added Ivey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mims is about 45 miles northeast of Orlando.