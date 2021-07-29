Florida man brutally beaten, put in a coma after asking neighbors to lower music

A Florida man was reportedly beaten to a pulp and rendered unrecognizable to his family when he asked his neighbors to turn down their loud music.

Frank Penkava, 42, of Hollywood, was placed in a medically induced coma at Memorial Regional Hospital with multiple fractures in his face after the brutal beatdown on June 14, NBC Miami reported.

On Tuesday, he remained hospitalized as doctors wait for him to stabilize before they can operate, according to WPLG.

“My son has a little boy. He is going to be 4 years old — he is beautiful and he may never know his dad,” Penkava’s mother, Joan, told the news outlet.

“We don’t know what damage has been done mentally, let alone all of the physical issues he has. It’s very disheartening,” she added.

Doctors are monitoring the man’s brain activity to check on possible permanent brain damage, the station reported.

FLORIDA DETECTIVE ADOPTS BOY WHO SURVIVED MASSACRE OF FAMILY BY FATHER

His sister, Gina Horvath, said he has several broken bones and also contracted an infection at the hospital.

“He continues to fight every day but he’s very, very sick,” she told WPLG.

Horvath earlier told the NBC station that she believes her brother was attacked when he asked his neighbors to turn down the music.

“There is no reason for what they did to him. I understand that people get into altercations all the time and people’s emotions are high, especially over the last year, but there was nothing to warrant what they did to him,” she said.

The sister said she was only able to recognize Penkava by his tattoos.

“He went to work, did his job and paid his bills. He didn’t bother anybody. So for anybody to do what they have done to him, I am seeking justice and I will not stop until I have justice for my brother,” Horvath told NBC Miami.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said someone called 911 but they don’t know who — and have had difficulty getting answers from cops.

A police spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment by the New York Post.

Click here to read more of the New York Post.