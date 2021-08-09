Florida man bitten by shark in knee-deep water

A Florida surfer was bitten by a shark in knee-deep water over the weekend, officials say.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Saturday in New Smyrna Beach, Fox35 Orlando reported, citing Volusia County Beach Safety.

Officials told the station that a 35-year-old man was getting off his surfboard when the shark bit him in the right foot and ankle, causing minor lacerations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The individual reported the stark to be about 2 to 3 feet in length.

He was treated by medical staff at the scene and left the beach on his own, according to Fox35 Orlando.