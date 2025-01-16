Florida man attacks elderly woman, robs her of lottery winnings: surveillance footage

Florida authorities are searching for a man seen on camera robbing an elderly woman in an attack outside an Orlando convenience store on Wednesday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the violent robbery took place outside a store on Curry Ford Road near the intersection of S. Goldenrod Road on Wednesday morning.

In surveillance footage shared by the sheriff’s office, the 83-year-old, who was not named, can be seen walking out of the store and attempting to get into her car with lottery winnings in her hand.

FOX 35 Orlando reported that the woman won $200.

At the same time, the suspect, believed to be Diego Stalin Tavarez Fleury, starts walking toward the woman from the sidewalk area behind her. He approaches her and tries to swipe the winnings out of her hand, then some sort of verbal altercation takes place.

Another man walks out of the store and appears to tell Fleury to leave.

Fleury then goes after the woman and starts trying to take the money while the other man tries to pull him off of the victim. Fleury drags the woman in the parking lot as she holds onto her winnings, and ultimately steals the money from her.

The other man appears to try and get the money back for the woman, but Fleury shoves him and takes off running. As of Wednesday evening, he has not been located.

A store employee told FOX 35 that Fleury often hangs out near the front of the building and has caused problems in the past.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Fleury on charges of robbery, sudden snatching and battery on a person 65 or older.

Information on his whereabouts can be called in to Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.