Florida man attacked by bear cub and bitten on stomach while defending dog says he couldn’t ‘watch her die’

A Florida man was bitten in the stomach last month by a black bear cub while trying to break up a fight between the wild animal and his family’s beloved dog.

Blake Sprout said his dog was chasing the bear cub, which was close to its mother and two other cubs, after letting the dog out of his Volusia County home around midnight Dec. 20, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

“He growled and charged and just latched onto my stomach,” Sprout told the news outlet of the bear.

The dog, a Pomeranian named Karen, was attacked first, he said.

“There were three bears, and my dogs saw them and just ran straight for them,” he said.

A neighbor captured the attack on video, which shows Sprout running into the yard to intervene as the bear had Karen in its mouth.

“I ran up to it and kicked it in the chest to drop her,” Sprout explained.

Sprout said he intervened as Karen was being attacked because she’s “part of the family.”

“I couldn’t just sit there and watch her die. My kids love her,” he said. “I couldn’t just tell them at Christmas, ‘Our dog is gone.’”

The bears were later trapped by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and relocated.

“FWC bear management staff set traps on the property and successfully caught the three cubs and adult female bear, then relocated the family group,” the agency said in a statement to the outlet.

In Florida, it’s legal to shoot and kill a bear in self-defense or to defend certain property.