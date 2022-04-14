Florida man arrested in attempted kidnapping of child bonds out of jail

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man arrested earlier this week in connection to the attempted broad daylight kidnapping of a child that was caught on video in Orlando was released on bond Wednesday.

Vinh Nguyen, 37, was met by reporters outside the Orange County Jail after he posted $3,250 bond on charges of on charges of false imprisonment, luring or enticing a child, and battery, FOX35 Orlando reported.

Nguyen didn’t respond to any of the reporters’ questions.

The 37-year-old was arrested Tuesday, a day after surveillance cameras in the Azalea Park neighborhood of Orlando showed him approach a child, touch their shoulders and face, and attempt to lure the child into his SUV, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office previously said.

Nguyen allegedly called the child “cute” and offered to give them a ride to school, according to an arrest report obtained by the station. The report said he told deputies that the boy reminded him of his brother, who reportedly died years earlier, and didn’t understand what he did wrong.

Detectives said they are concerned there may be more victims.

Last year, a parent reportedly called authorities after Nguyen allegedly approached a 13-year-old and offered to give the child a ride to school, local news outlets reported.

Investigators are working to determine whether the suspect targeted any other victims and asked the public to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 with any information.