Florida man arrested for allegedly threatening to ‘make Texas and Highland Park’ look like ‘child’s play’

A Florida man was arrested this week for allegedly threatening to “make Texas and Highland Park” look like “child’s play” in a text message, referencing recent mass shootings that have left dozens of people dead.

Ira Dennis Crosser Jr., 55, was taken into custody at his home in Cape Coral and charged with one count of making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

Police were originally alerted to the threat on Thursday afternoon after a concerned citizen shared the text message with law enforcement.

“Keep an eye out on the news I’m fixing to make Texas and highland park look likes (sic) child’s play,” Crosser allegedly sent in a text message.

“These are the thing that happened (sic) when people get fed up with other people’s s*** and just f***** snap.”

RICHMOND POLICE SAY THEY THWARTED POTENTIAL JULY 4TH MASS SHOOTING

A recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and two adults dead after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School.

In Highland Park, Illinois, a gunman opened fire at a parade on July 4th, killing seven people.



Crosser is currently being held on a $25,000 bond at the Lee County Jail.

“The investigation revealed that the reporting party was concerned based on Mr. Crosser’s alleged violent tendencies and access to weapons that he could carry out these threats,” the Cape Coral Police Department said Friday.

He is due back in court on Aug. 8. It wasn’t immediately clear if Crosser had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.