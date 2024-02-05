Florida man arrested after crossing crime scene tape at plane crash site, claimed to be medical staff

A Florida man has been arrested after crossing police crime scene tape at the fatal Clearwater plane crash site and claiming to be part of the medical staff, according to Fox 13 Tampa Bay.

Authorities confirmed to Fox 13 that around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Joseph Salvatore Schifano, 66, identified himself as medical staff when he tried to cross the yellow police tape at the scene of the fatal Clearwater plane crash.

Clearwater police told Fox 13 that Schifano could not provide any proof of employment or duty after he was caught ducking under the crime scene tape and entering the crash site.

Police warned Schifano to stay out of the crime scene after he told him that he was “just nosey.” He was then told to “move along,” according to an affidavit obtained by Fox 13.

After being warned, he walked around officials to hide himself and then crossed under the tape again.

According to the arrest affidavit, police said Schifano was an “entire house length into the crime scene,” while taking a video of the scene on his phone.

Officials stated that Schifano apologized for his behavior and told them that he was trying to capture a video for a media company in an attempt to make some money.

According to Pinellas County jail records, Schifano was arrested and is facing charges of resisting an officer without violence and released on $500 bail.