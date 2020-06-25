Florida man allegedly stole, crashed and abandoned a $1M yacht

There’s likely a stern punishment in store for this alleged criminal.

A Florida man reportedly stole, crashed, and then abandoned a yacht worth almost $1 million in March, evading police for three months before being arrested last week.

The nautical no-gooder, 28-year-old Donovan Russell Jester, stole the boat from a dock in St. Petersburg, Florida, then left it after crashing it into channel-marker pilings, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The boat then drifted into a nearby oyster bed, where it was discovered by local deputies. They were able to identify Jester by a thumbprint left on the cabin door.

He was charged with grand theft vessel for the joyride, and faces up to 30 years in prison.

The stolen yacht was identified by authorities as a 46-foot Jeanneau Leader worth $900,000.

On its website, Jeanneau markets the luxury vessel with provocative terms, describing “her sinuous profile” and “sporty look.” Jeanneau’s website says the boat’s interior “will seduce you with her contemporary spirit.”

It also has two large cabins, including an owner’s suite that can fit a king-sized bed.