Florida man allegedly sets himself on fire while trying to burn down home: report

A Florida man was seriously injured after he apparently set himself on fire while allegedly trying to torch a home in the Tampa area on Sunday morning, according to a report.

The suspect, Scott Anthony Massa, 51, allegedly broke a window and dumped a bucket of accelerant into the residence, which ignited and set him ablaze, Fox 13 of Tampa Bay reported.

Massa allegedly fled the scene and was detained after an officer spotted him at Tampa’s St. Joseph’s Hospital, the report said.

Massa was taken to the burn unit at Tampa General Hospital. As of Sunday night, he remained hospitalized, Fox 13 reported.

Arson investigators are in the process of determining appropriate charges, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say the residence was not set on fire, the station reported. It’s not clear if it was his home.