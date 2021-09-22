Florida man allegedly hijacks a FedEx truck in violent afternoon crime spree

An armed Florida home invasion suspect was arrested Wednesday following a series of carjackings, including the taking of a FedEx vehicle, and firing his weapon multiple times while fleeing from police, according to local reports.

West Palm Beach officers responded to reports of a man with a gun who broke into a home around 1:45 p.m., WPBF-TV reported. The suspect reportedly demanded money and the keys to the victim’s blue Mercedes Benz.

He fled in the car but stole a gray Mercedes minutes later, the report said.

A short time later, the suspect unsuccessfully tried carjacking a vehicle, the news outlet said.

He then allegedly drove a short distance and forced a FedEx driver to take him to Jupiter, a city 23 miles north of West Palm Beach.

A standoff ensued that prompted police officers and the Jupiter police SWAT and hostage negotiation teams to respond. The suspect, who reportedly fired his weapon multiple times, was eventually taken into custody.

No injuries were reported during the alleged crime spree.

In a statement to Fox News, FedEx said it was cooperating with authorities.

“The safety of our team members is always our top priority, and we are grateful our driver was not harmed in this incident,” the company said. “We are working closely with investigating authorities. In accordance with company practice, we do not share personal information about our team members.”

Fox News has reached out to the West Palm Beach Police Department for comment.