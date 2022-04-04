Florida man allegedly caught pummeling dog on video

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida police are on the hunt for a man who appears in viral video throwing punches at a dog in the backseat of a car at a Fort Myers gas station, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“We need to find him,” Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers announced on social media Monday. “What he did is not OK.”

Authorities said witnesses saw the unidentified man battering the dog in the back of a gold or tan Chrysler 200 at a RaceTrac gas station “somewhere in Fort Myers” on Tuesday, March 29.

A graphic, 18-second video shows a man throwing seven punches before slamming the door shut and moving out of view. Authorities described the incident as an act of animal cruelty and are asking for the public’s help tracking him down.

In the video, the man is wearing dark clothes and a bandana on his head. He appears to have a beard and thin build.

Investigators learned of the video after it emerged in a private Facebook group Friday, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office did not immediately return calls seeking comment.