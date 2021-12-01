A Florida man described as a “prolific offender” and an “animal” was arrested Tuesday in connection with the rape of an 18-year-old woman who was delivering pizza over the weekend, authorities said.

Osvaldo Figueroa, 55, “sexually battered [the woman] in an elevator” on Sunday at an apartment complex on Lepic Lane in Osceola County, Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez told reporters during a news conference Tuesday night.

SUSPECT EXTRADITED TO COLORADO FROM ECUADOR TO FACE 126 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES, AUTHORITIES SAY

Lopez said Figueroa had more than 70 arrests and multiple convictions at the time of his latest arrest, adding that the justice system failed the 18-year-old victim.

“This guy should’ve been in prison, today,” the sheriff said. “Not sure what’s wrong with the system but it needs to change.”

Figueroa was located in Lake County with the help of U.S. Marshals and arrested on one count of sexual battery, Lopez said.

The sheriff’s office live-streamed deputies escorting Figueroa from the agency’s headquarters to a patrol car. Figueroa denied the allegations and appeared to become agitated.

“I did not rape nobody,” Figueroa can be heard telling reporters before delivering a profanity-filled rant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lopez told reporters that the victim was doing “fine” and she’s been notified of the arrest.

“She’s grateful and happy that we found him very quickly and arrested him,” the sheriff said.

Lopez said that investigators have surveillance video of the incident but that it wouldn’t immediately be released.