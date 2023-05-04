Florida man accused of manslaughter ditches trial during lunch break, US Marshals make arrest: police

A Florida man is in custody after he allegedly ditched trial for his manslaughter charge in March during a lunch break.

Zachery Waldo is on trial for three counts of DUI manslaughter in relation to an incident where his pickup truck hit another car in Leesburg, Florida, on Christmas Eve in 2019.

Christopher Smith, as well as his wife, Jessica Smith, and their 13-year-old daughter died in the crash, according to FOX 35.

Waldo and another passenger in the car were taken to a local hospital for injuries suffered from the crash.

During a March trial, police said that Waldo left for lunch and didn’t come back, according to ClickOrlando.

FLORIDA LEGISLATURE PASSES ‘TYRE SAMPSON ACT’ AFTER TEEN’S AMUSEMENT PARK DEATH, INCREASING SAFETY REGULATIONS

The Leesburg Police said in a tweet that Waldo was arrested Wednesday morning.

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING GIRLFRIEND, HER 3 CHILDREN, KILLED BY OFFICERS DURING MOTEL STANDOFF

Despite Waldo’s absence, the trial continued and he was found guilty on all counts on March 15, court records indicate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A sentencing date for Waldo was deferred, the records show.