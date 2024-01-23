Florida man accused of attacking bus for dropping him off at Disney World instead of SeaWorld won’t be charged

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A 37-year-old man who allegedly attacked a bus after the driver dropped him off at Walt Disney World in Florida instead of SeaWorld Orlando will not be charged.

The man, identified in media reports as Elijah Thomas, won’t face charges in connection to the Nov. 17 incident, Fox Orlando reported.

ROLLER COASTER RIDERS STUCK 100 FEET IN AIR AS RIDE BREAKS DOWN: REPORT

“From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution,” Assistant State Attorney Aseye Akos Ablordeppey said in a court filing. “This action is taken to clear the records and to release subject’s bond if any has been posted responsive to the above charge. If in custody, defendant should be released.”

Thomas was accused of causing $500 in damage to a bus by punching and kicking the front glass door several times, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The bus driver told deputies he picked up a passenger at Central Station. When the bus arrived at Disney Springs, the driver said the man was asleep.

The driver said he told the man he had to get off because it was the last stop. The man, identified as Thomas, “became irate with and started to yell and curse at him,” the affidavit said.

He got off the bus, but stayed outside of it saying he needed to go to SeaWorld. He was allowed back on the bus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thomas then allegedly attacked the bus and broke the glass door. He was later found by deputies and arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the State Attorney’s Office.