An 18-year-old Florida man allegedly held a gun to his friend’s head and forced him to flee from police on Tuesday when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop.

“He took him against his will,” one of the officers can be heard saying on his body camera when the car sped away. “The passenger jumped on him and f—— took him. He took him by force bro, we witnessed it.”

The car, which officers originally tried to stop because it had fled from them the week before, came to a stop minutes later and the driver surrendered but Davion Smith allegedly ran away on foot.

Smith, who has a juvenile record, was located nearby and arrested. He is facing charges of kidnapping, carjacking with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of heroin and other crimes.

“The passenger began moving back and forth in the seat consistent with an individual removing a handgun from his waistband,” one of the arresting officers wrote in a report.

The deputies were “terribly concerned the incident was about to result in a shootout.”

A handgun was found nearby that was reported stolen in March during an armed robbery.

Police said they found two bags of heroin in the passenger door cubby, which Smith is also facing charges for.

Smith was on juvenile probation at the time for charges of heroin trafficking and destroying evidence in 2020. He has also been charged as a juvenile in recent years with robbery, grand theft, tampering with an electronic monitor, aggravated assault with a weapon, inciting or encouraging a riot and other crimes.