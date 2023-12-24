Florida mall shooting leaves one dead and one injured days before Christmas: Officials
A shooting at a mall in Florida has left one person dead and another injured, police said on Saturday.
The Ocala Police Department said that one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon at the Paddock Mall.
Police said the suspect appears to have fled the mall, adding that it was evacuated.
During a press conference, police said the shooting appeared to have been targeted.
Officials said the woman who was shot is expected to survive and is being treated at a nearby hospital.
People were encouraged to avoid the area while police respond to the shooting.