Florida lawyer jailed after ramming SUV into ex-husband's house, spitting on deputy: report

A Florida lawyer has been jailed after ramming her SUV into her ex-husband’s home, threatening to kill his girlfriend and spitting on a sheriff’s deputy, according to a report.

Francine Blair Bogumil, 40, drove her Land Rover into the back of a GMC Yukon parked in her ex-husband’s driveway on April 30, 2020, at around 3 a.m., the Miami Herald reported, citing court documents. She had left her 5-year-old and 11-year-old children alone at her house.

The force slammed the Yukon into her ex-husband’s garage door, pushing the door inward about 2 to 3 feet, according to the documents.

When Bogumil’s ex-husband came out of his home, he witnessed her throwing objects at his girlfriend’s BMW and breaking its windows, the report said. He told deputies he called 911 and attempted to get between Bogumil and his girlfriend, saying that he slapped Bogumil once after she slapped him twice.

Bogumil reportedly yelled at the girlfriend, “I will kill you, b—-!”

When an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy arrived and told her to stop shouting, Bogumil said, “No. F— you!” and spat on him, the report said.

Days after her arrest, Bogumil posted bond and contacted her ex-husband and his girlfriend via text messages, violating a restraining order, according to court documents.

The report alleged that Bogumil told the girlfriend that “next is your mom and pops. I’d back the f— off if I were u. Just saying. You’ve been warned to stay away from my kids.”

She was also accused of making missing person fliers for her two kids with a picture of the ex-husband.

One of Bogumil’s text messages to the ex-husband read: “You can blame yourself because I’m JUST getting started with the ways I can ruin u…I WILL f— up your world up unless you surrender. I’m not backing down this time. S—- bout to get ugly.”

Bogumil was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of assault on a law enforcement officer, one count of domestic violence battery, two counts of violating a domestic violence restraining order, and two counts of criminal mischief.

She will serve 51 weeks in the Orange County Jail after pleading no contest to the charges.

Bogumil has since been suspended from the bar, with Judge Daryl Jay Isenhower recommending her permanent disbarment.