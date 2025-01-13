Florida housekeeper assaulted, robbed employer, 83, who could not afford suspect’s Christmas bonus: ‘Grinch’

A Florida housekeeper allegedly assaulted and robbed her 83-year-old employer on Christmas Eve when she learned the elderly woman did not have enough money to pay her Christmas bonus.

Heather Nelson, 29, attacked and robbed the elderly woman after the victim told her she could not afford the $500 bonus she was demanding, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

When the victim said that she did not have enough money to pay a bonus, Nelson responded by “physically wrenching the victim’s checkbook from her hand, stealing a check from the checkbook, and then, I guess in an effort to ruin other people’s Christmas as well, stole Christmas cards that were set to be mailed out also containing checks,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

FLORIDA FLYER SPARKS DEBATE AFTER SHOWING ’30 PRE-BOARD’ SOUTHWEST PASSENGERS IN WHEELCHAIRS

Ivey criticized Nelson as a “Grinch” who “went too far.”

Nelson, who the sheriff repeatedly called a “Grinch,” nearly broke the victim’s wrist in the incident.

“I guess committing battery and almost breaking the wrist of the elderly victim wasn’t bad enough so you decide to steal all her money and take Christmas gifts that were meant for others away as well!! What’s next…kick her dog?” Ivey wrote.

An investigation also revealed that Nelson had written a stolen check for $1,400 and then used the victim’s credit card to pay for her own rent as well as to make other purchases.

Nelson was taken into custody on Tuesday after the check was cleared, and credit card transactions were posted.

Deputies had obtained a warrant and arrested Nelson on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated battery on a person over 65, forgery, uttering a forged instrument, criminal use of personal identification, fraudulent use of a credit card and grand theft.

FLORIDA SCHOOL EMPLOYEE ARRESTED AFTER HE ALLEGEDLY OPENED FIRE AT KENTUCKY POLICE OFFICERS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“And of course since you were so worried about getting your bonus, we had some extra gifts for you like a keepsake booking photo, a slightly used pair of shower slides, and unlimited access to our world famous one star dining facility where you can enjoy absolutely nothing you eat,” Ivey wrote.

She was booked on a $30,000 bond but released on Thursday.