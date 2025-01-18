Florida hotel discriminated against Arab American group after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel, DOJ says

A hotel owner in the tourist district of Orlando, Florida has reached an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department over a discrimination lawsuit filed against the resort after it canceled a planned conference for an Arab American group in the aftermath of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

In the complaint filed Thursday, the DOJ accused AWH Orlando Property, the owner of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld, of discrimination on the basis of national origin when it canceled hosting an annual summit held by the Arab America Foundation in November 2023.

The DOJ said there had been no threats or specific risks to the hotel in connection with the summit and that there was not any other non-discriminatory reason to cancel the meeting for the Arab American cultural and educational group.

“Simply stated, amidst an ongoing war in the Middle East, the hotel did not want an Arab group — in this instance, the Foundation — to have its event at the DoubleTree,” the complaint said. “This was the first time in years that the DoubleTree had canceled an event against the wishes of the customer.”

The owner denied the allegations and did not admit liability. Attorneys for the owner said in a statement that the owner and the DOJ reached the agreement, which was reached immediately after the complaint was filed, to avoid prolonged litigation.

“We are deeply committed to inclusivity and to fostering a welcoming environment for all,” the statement read. “As part of this commitment, we continue to implement proactive measures, including regular training on diversity, equity, and inclusion, while striving for continuous improvement and best practices.”

AWH Partners said it has “no control, say, input, or involvement” in the management or operations of the hotel because it is a passive, limited-partner investor.

Under the terms of the agreement, the hotel must issue a statement within a month to the Arab America Foundation making it clear that it welcomes all guests regardless of race, color, religion or national origin.

The hotel must also adopt a written anti-discrimination policy and contact at least five Arab or Arab American groups to notify them that the hotel welcomes all members of the public.

The agreement still must be approved by a federal judge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.