A Florida lawn worker is being hailed a hero while a homeowner faced criticism for their actions during a neighbor’s medical emergency, a report said.

The Orland Sentinel reported that the landscaper, identified by his first name Tony, noticed a neighbor having a seizure inside a car that began to roll. He sprung into action and tried to get the car to stop, which ended up on the homeowner’s lawn.

The homeowner, instead of providing assistance, allegedly yelled, “have him die somewhere else.”

The car was locked. But Tony recognized the man and ran to his home to alert his wife. They called 911. He has been credited for saving the man’s life.

The paper reported that the distressed neighbor recovered and thanked Tony for his intervention.