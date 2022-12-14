Florida hit-and-run, wrong way crash leaves social media star ‘Ali Spice’ among 3 dead: officials

A hit-and-run crash in Florida left three people dead, including a popular social media influencer, officials said.

Alexandra Dulin, known on Instagram and TikTok as “Ali Spice,” was among those who were killed when a Toyota Tacoma traveling the wrong way on State Road 44 crashed into a vehicle she was riding in shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, her father told Fox 35 Orlando.

Ali’s father, James Dulin, said his daughter had just visited for Thanksgiving and that he last spoke to her Saturday when they were planning another visit for Christmas.

“It’s still not real. We still have moments of disbelief,” Dulin said.

“I guess with my daughter you always take a lot of pictures. But man, we took a lot of pics over Thanksgiving, and who knew that those were the last pictures that we would take?” he added.

She and two other passengers in their Infiniti were killed at the scene, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The individual driving the Infiniti survived with serious injuries.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma fled the scene on foot, according to Fox Orlando. Authorities found one passenger alive inside the Tacoma.

“I just want to see justice,” Dulin said.

The father said the family has seen an outpouring of support and tributes to his daughter on social media.

“We all knew she was big, but my goodness gracious, I had no idea how big until whomever took her from this family and her social media world,” Dulin said. “It’s unbelievable to know how much perfect strangers could care about our 21-year-old daughter.”

Dulin said the family has received condolence messages, and messages offering flowers and food.

The 21-year-old social media star started college to major in fashion design but dropped out when her modeling took off.

“She was a hard-working proud young lady who carved out her own entrepreneurial path… and she did it on her own,” Dulin told Fox Orlando. “She knew how to blend a message of helping people, and she knew when she needed to I don’t know if you want to call it spice it up and get more eyeballs.”

She then also garnered a large following on social media, including over 919,000 followers on TikTok.

“She had purposefully built up a following, so she had a voice, and then when she had the voice she used the voice to try to help girls,” Dulin said.

The last post shared to her Instagram account, which has over 90,000 followers, says the Dulin family is cooperating with police to locate a suspect. The post also discourages people from wrongly accusing anyone of the crime amid the ongoing investigation.

“Our Ali would not want anyone to use social media as a vehicle to hurt someone by accusing them of the crime that took her life. Our family is working with the Florida police to solve this crime,” the post read. “Please allow them to do their job and don’t tear anyone down because of your belief someone did this.”

It added: “We have full confidence the person responsible will be caught. If you have information you believe is valuable, then give it to the Florida Police. Let’s only post what we know to be true. At this time we don’t know who did this or if the driver was impaired at the time.”

“Our family thanks you all for your Love and support of Ali. We can’t believe she is gone,” the post concluded.

Investigators are still looking for a suspect and are working to get a warrant to search the suspect’s vehicle, which has been impounded.

It is not immediately clear if the suspect was influenced by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.