Florida Highway Patrol trooper attacked on interstate and bystanders come to his aid, dashcam video shows

The Florida Highway Patrol is sending its thanks to a group of good Samaritans who came to a trooper’s aid after he was attacked on an interstate in Tampa on Friday.

Dashcam video of the encounter shows the trooper informing the suspect, 24-year-old Alexander Hernandez Delgado, that he can’t walk on the interstate.

Delgado told the trooper that he’s an artist and was walking on the roadway because his mom kicked him out of the house, the trooper wrote in an arrest report.

“I then searched the subject and attempted to place him in the back of my patrol car. The subject became argumentative and stated that I am bothering him and that he would like to be left alone,” the trooper wrote in the report. “The subject then pulled away and then threw a punch with his left hand that [struck] me in the face.”

The video shows the suspect hitting the trooper in the face before the two go off-camera in the median, where the trooper wrote that Delgado struck him several more times.

After the trooper tackled Delgado, an 18-wheeler and another car pulled over and several bystanders jumped in to help the officer subdue Delgado.

“The FHP thanks all the Good Samaritans that stopped on I-4, in both directions, on Friday morning, March 18th in Tampa to help our Trooper,” a spokesman for the FHP said in a statement.

The trooper sustained a bloody nose as a result of the incident.

Delgado was transported to the Hillsborough County Jail and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.