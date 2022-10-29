Florida Highway Patrol saves motorcyclist with CPR

A Florida Highway Patrol officer saved the life of a motorcyclist who was found laying on the sidewalk after performing CPR on him.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Santos administered CPR to the motorcyclist who was laying on a sidewalk, according to a tweet from the law enforcement agency on Thursday.

The motorcyclist began breathing shortly after the trooper began CPR, FOX 35 reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a tweet that the driver of the motorcycle has recovered and was released from a local hospital.

Video released by the Florida highway patrol shows the trooper administering CPR on the motorcyclist.

“We appreciate Trooper Santos and his saving efforts!,” the tweet states.