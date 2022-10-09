Florida high school student body slams police officer during fight: ‘Despicable’

A 15-year-old in Florida is facing charges after video shows him body slamming a school resource officer who was attempting to break up a fight between two other students.

St. Cloud police said SRO Ball was trying to break up a fight between two male students at St. Cloud High School when a third male student grabbed the officer around the torso and slammed him to the ground.

The student and the officer ended up in a physical altercation where the student continued to fight and resist arrest until bystanders helped get him under control, the department said.

Neither one of them were hurt in the incident.

The teenager was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

He was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Orlando.

No other arrests were made at that time, two 14-year-olds will be charged for their participation. Charges filed to the State Attorney’s Office for those two boys are battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and resisting arrest without violence.

St. Cloud police Chief Goerke released a statement Saturday stating the incident was “extremely disturbing.”

“To be clear, the incident Officer Ball was dealing with did not involve the student that was arrested. Officer Ball was there to prevent two other students from harming each other,” he wrote. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened. We will never tolerate behavior that targets our officers and will hold those accountable at the highest levels.”

Chief Goerke said Ball has worked as the SRO at St. Cloud High School for the past 12 years.