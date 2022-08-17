Florida gas station shootout caught on dramatic video, man charged with battery

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida authorities have released dramatic video footage showing a shootout at a gas station early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office originally charged Tighree Thomas and his wife, Jean Thomas, in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators are now working on charging 28-year-old Benjamin Lau, from Havana, Florida, with battery for allegedly initiating the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said Lau is seen in the video exiting his truck and initiating a physical confrontation with Tighree Thomas before shooting breaks out.

The sheriff’s office said Lau was injured in the shooting as he sat in the back of the truck as the driver tried to flee from Thomas and his wife in the parking lot.