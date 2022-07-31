Florida firefighters battle massive house fire, say arson is likely the cause

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida firefighters battled a massive house fire on July 30 and are saying the likely cause is arson.

The fire broke out late at night on July 30 at a home in Lake County, Florida, and the residents were able to exit the building safely, according to FOX 35.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames can be seen throughout the roof of the home.

Officials are suspecting that an act of arson caused the fire.

“While you were sleeping last night, members of Lake County Firefighters and Clermont Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4350 responded to an occupied residential structure fire, in the town of Montverde. At the time of arrival the residents were safely out of the structure. The fire was quickly extinguished and the cause is believed to be arson,” a Facebook post from local firefighters read.