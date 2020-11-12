Florida firefighter finds his wife dead inside home during blaze

A Florida firefighter responded to a blaze at his own home but was unable to save his wife, who died in the raging inferno.

Miami-Dade firefighter Corey Logan raced to the scene as smoke filled his Homestead home on Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Herald reported.

“He was one of the first in. He was on the engine company that responded,” a source told the newspaper.

He found his wife — who had long suffered from health issues — dead in her bedroom, unable to escape the smoke and flames, the outlet reported.

Fire officials confirmed Wednesday that Logan’s wife died in the fire, though they did not release her name.

“At this time, out of respect for the family, we kindly ask for privacy as they are dealing with this tragic loss,” spokeswoman Erika Benitez said.

“We thank you for your patience and cooperation as we are focusing on supporting our firefighter and their family.”

No further details were released about what may have sparked the blaze.

A GoFundMe page said that Logan was working an overtime shift Tuesday when the agency received the call.

“Shortly after lunch Corey received a Ring notification on his phone which showed a neighbor frantically banging on his front door which led him to believe something was wrong at his house,” co-worker Christopher Morales wrote.

Morales said that they jumped in the fire truck and shortly after, they received a call over the dispatch about the fire.

“Unfortunately when we arrived we had the worst case scenario,” Morales wrote. “There was heavy smoke and fire coming from his house with his wife inside. We did our job and put the fire out and searched as fast as we could but were too late.”