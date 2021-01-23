Florida firefighter charged in Capitol attack pleads not guilty in federal court

Florida firefighter Andrew Williams pleaded not guilty to two charges connected to the Capitol riots in a Washington federal court on Friday.

]Williams, a 32-year-old firefighter and paramedic in Sanford, Fla., is facing one count of unlawful entry of a restricted building and one count of disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

In court documents, the FBI asserts that it has obtained two videos and one still picture of Williams inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. According to the filing, in one of the videos, Williams allegedly turns the camera on himself and then a voice can be heard saying, “We are storming the Capitol. Yeah baby!”

The government further alleges that in the still photograph, Williams is reportedly standing underneath an archway and pointing at a sign that reads, “Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.”

The Sanford Fire Department placed Williams on administrative leave without pay shortly after his arrest.

“We hold the men and women in this department to the highest standards,” Sanford Fire Chief Craig Radzak said. “It saddens me that the actions of one individual have tarnished the hard work and dedication that the rest of the department puts forth on a daily basis.”

The government did not seek to have Williams held in custody pending his trial.

Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey ruled that Williams remain released on his own recognizance under a number of conditions, including that he stay away from Washington, D.C., undergo mental evaluations and be tested for substance abuse.

Harvey set a status hearing in the case for April 1 at 11 a.m.