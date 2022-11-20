Florida drug investigation nets 2 arrests, 23 guns seized

Police in Tampa, Florida recovered 23 firearms, including some that were reported stolen, while executing a search warrant for a drug investigation.

Tampa police say the warrant was executed Friday after previously conducting an undercover narcotics investigation at the residence. Authorities say when officers made entry into the home, Zavid Hill, 24, and Roland Fletcher, 21, took off running.

Both suspects were quickly located and arrested. Fletcher was found to have a 9mm handgun in his possession, police said.

During the search of the home, officers recovered a total of 23 firearms, including 13 handguns, nine rifles, and one shotgun. Several of the handguns had been reported stolen to the Tampa Police Department.

Cops said drugs were also found and seized from inside the residence, including 35 grams of cocaine and 85 grams of fentanyl pills.

Hill is facing charges of resisting an officer without violence, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, armed trafficking in cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, armed possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, felon in possession of a firearm, and violation of probation.

Fletcher is facing charges of resisting an officer without violence and carrying a concealed firearm.

“I am proud of the proactive police work that led to our officers taking nearly two dozen guns out of the hands of criminals,” Police Chief Mary O’Connor said. “Investigations like this continue to play a key role in keeping our city safe. I also hope this case serves as a reminder to those who own weapons to make sure their firearms are properly secured so they don’t fall into the wrong hands.”