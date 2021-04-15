Florida driver smashes through traffic arm, jumps Daytona Beach drawbridge

Florida police are trying to identify the driver of a vehicle that was captured on video as it appeared to jump a rising drawbridge earlier this week.

Daytona Beach police officers said that at about 8 a.m. Monday, a driver broke through a traffic arm before jumping the Main Street Bridge that crosses over the Halifax River, FOX 35 reported.

It was apparently not the first time someone was caught on camera pulling the stunt, according to police. During Bike Week last month, a biker jumped a motorcycle over the gap in the rising Main Street Bridge.

With the latest driver making the jump, bridge workers were left having to fix two traffic arms. The driver’s windshield was also damaged, WESH 2 reported.

“It’s absolutely against the law, that’s why the rails are there,” Florida Safety Council spokesperson Bonnie Frank said. “You’re not just risking yourself, you’re risking all those people that are also on that bridge.”

Investigators are trying to track down the driver by searching for the license plate.