Florida driver mows down woman in Cracker Barrel parking lot

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck a female pedestrian in the parking lot of Cracker Barrel in Fort Myers last week.

CHICAGO POLICE SERGEANT SHOT IN FACE OUTSIDE PRECINCT

Video footage of the incident shows a white pickup truck towing a utility trailer parked in the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store lot at 4260 Boatways Road at about 11:30 a.m. on March 8.

A woman is seen kneeling in the parking lot, at a distance, off to the right of the truck. As the pickup pulls forward to exit the lot, the right front tire runs over the woman. The truck continues to drive and turns left onto Boatways Road as the driver flees the scene.

According to authorities, the pickup is possibly a white Ford F250, but the driver remains unknown. The victim, a 49-year-old woman from Cape Coral, was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call FHP or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.