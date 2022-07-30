Florida driver arrested after allegedly playing ‘bumper cars’ in crash

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The driver of a car in Florida was arrested on Thursday and is being accused by police of playing “bumper cars” and causing a multi-car crash.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. when a red Ford sedan was intentionally hitting a black Mercury sedan in Melbourne, Florida, according to police.

Police learned that the incident stemmed from a domestic incident that involved the drivers, according to FOX 35.

The driver of the sedan allegedly sped through an intersection where it struck multiple vehicles, according to the report.

Three people were ejected from a car, which includes a juvenile who had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Dominique Scott, 30, was identified as the driver and was charged with driving while their license was permanently revoked, aggravated abuse, and grand theft of a vehicle, according to the report.