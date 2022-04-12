Florida detectives seeking suspect in attempted broad daylight kidnapping of child, authorities say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detectives in Florida are searching for a suspect seen on video attempting to kidnap a child in broad daylight on Monday.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. east of downtown Orlando near Semoran Boulevard and Dahlia Drive, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

UTAH POLICE ARREST MAN ACCUSED OF TRYING TO KIDNAP 1-YEAR-OLD FROM BACK OF PROVO CAR

Investigators released surveillance video showing the suspect approaching a child, who is seen wearing a backpack, as they walk along a road. The suspect appears to put their hands on the child’s face before following the child out of the camera’s view.

The child was able to escape, the sheriff’s office said. No further information on the child or their condition was immediately provided.

Carla Aguirre, who owns the restaurant that caught the incident on video, told WKMG-TV that many children in the area walk around the area alone.

“Small kids,” Aguirre said. “I’m talking maybe 5, 6, 7, 10 years old. We need to be more careful as parents and as teachers.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Detectives said the suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a white Toyota RAV4. No further details about the suspect were immediately provided.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.